Overview of Dr. Lattimore Michael, MD

Dr. Lattimore Michael, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Michael works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.