Dr. Lattimore Michael, MD
Overview of Dr. Lattimore Michael, MD
Dr. Lattimore Michael, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael's Office Locations
-
1
Memphis TN / Main office6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Lattimore Michael, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164413928
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Meningiomas and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.