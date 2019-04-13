Overview of Dr. Laur Birlea, MD

Dr. Laur Birlea, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Birlea works at University of Colorado Hospital Authority in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.