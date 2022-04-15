Dr. Laura Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Adler, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Adler, MD
Dr. Laura Adler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler's Office Locations
- 1 7001 Westwind Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (505) 247-4900
- 2 807 WEST AVE, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (888) 863-4806
-
3
Southwest Neuropsychology and Behavioral Health LLC320 Gold Ave SW Ste 1001, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 247-4900Tuesday8:00am - 1:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
Dr. Adler has changed my life!
About Dr. Laura Adler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1538420997
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.