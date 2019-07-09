Overview

Dr. Laura Alba, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Autonoma de San Luis Potosi and is affiliated with Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Western Missouri Medical Center.



Dr. Alba works at Saint Luke's Liver & Transplant Specialists in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.