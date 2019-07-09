Dr. Laura Alba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Alba, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Alba, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Autonoma de San Luis Potosi and is affiliated with Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Western Missouri Medical Center.
Dr. Alba works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Liver and Transplant Specialists4320 Wornall Rd Ste 240, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-4655
-
2
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 260, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 491-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hedrick Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Western Missouri Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alba?
Very satisfied with services, thorough and clear on diagnosis. Reviews options.
About Dr. Laura Alba, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447219068
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- UMKC Sch Med - St Lukes Hosp
- St Lukes Hosp
- U Autonoma de San Luis Potosi
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alba works at
Dr. Alba speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.