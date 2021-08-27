Overview of Dr. Laura Alberton, MD

Dr. Laura Alberton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with U CA



Dr. Alberton works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.