Dr. Laura Amram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Amram, MD
Dr. Laura Amram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Astoria, NY. They graduated from Andizan Med Institute Andizan Uzbekistan.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amram's Office Locations
- 1 3811 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 726-5953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Amram for 5 months.From the first visit I knew it would be a positive experience.She made me feel very comfortable and relaxed.She is a very caring, patient and trustworthy doctor.She is always on time for a scheduled appointment.She is available for any questions or concerns.Within 5 months my emotional health has improved greatly.I highly recommend Dr. Amram.
About Dr. Laura Amram, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1750339271
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Andizan Med Institute Andizan Uzbekistan
- Psychiatry
Dr. Amram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amram accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amram speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.