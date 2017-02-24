Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Anderson, MD
Dr. Laura Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Arapahoe Mental Health Center Inc6509 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-0797
Frederick Miller, MD4900 E Cherry Creek South Dr Ste B, Denver, CO 80246 Directions
Laura C Anderson MD Professional LLC950 S Cherry St Ste 415, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 300-0220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I began seeing Dr. Anderson a few years ago; however, when my insurance changed to Kaiser I was no longer able to see her. However, recently my insurance changed again and although she isn't on my insurance panel, I'm choosing to see her out of pocket because of how much I respect her and her opinions. I have worked in the mental health field for over 25 yrs and I have worked with many psychiatrist. I choose to utilize her for my own mental health and would highly recommend her to anyone else.
About Dr. Laura Anderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881760106
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
