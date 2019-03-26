Overview of Dr. Laura Anissian, MD

Dr. Laura Anissian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Anissian works at Legacy Medical Group-Bridgeport in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.