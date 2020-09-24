Dr. Arndorfer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Arndorfer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Arndorfer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Univ. Health Service830 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5511
- 2 11 Bellwether Way Ste 210, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (206) 467-6300
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
I saw Dr. Arndorfer for three years and she helped me out of the absolute darkest place in my life. I probably would not be here today without her and I will be forever grateful for that gift.
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
