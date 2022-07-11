Overview of Dr. Laura Bailey, MD

Dr. Laura Bailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Lake Health Physician Group Internal Medicine Willoughby in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.