Dr. Laura Banks, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Banks, MD
Dr. Laura Banks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center.
Dr. Banks' Office Locations
Natividad Medical Center Rehabilitation1441 Constitution Blvd, Salinas, CA 93906 Directions (831) 755-4156
Hospital Affiliations
- Natividad Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Banks, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972540755
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurology
