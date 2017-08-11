Dr. Laura Barber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Barber, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Barber, MD
Dr. Laura Barber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida West Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber's Office Locations
- 1 5020 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 475-5440
-
2
West Florida Primary Care Pediatrics2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 103, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 494-3965
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barber?
Could not ask for a better Dr. The staff there is so kind and helpful. Waiting is never there you sign in a before you know it you're getting weighed. If you're looking for a pediatrician that knows their updated knowledge well you found her. Here.
About Dr. Laura Barber, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1750537007
Education & Certifications
- SACRED HEART HOSPITAL/FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Sacred Heart Hospital/Florida State
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Newberry College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.