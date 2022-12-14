Overview of Dr. Laura Baskin, MD

Dr. Laura Baskin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Baskin works at Middle Tennessee Medical Group in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.