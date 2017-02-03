Overview of Dr. Laura Bealer, MD

Dr. Laura Bealer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.



Dr. Bealer works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons, PC, Decatur, GA in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Blepharitis and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.