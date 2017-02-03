Dr. Laura Bealer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bealer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Bealer, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Bealer, MD
Dr. Laura Bealer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Bealer's Office Locations
Eye Physicians & Surgeons, PC1457 Scott Blvd, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 292-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1300 Altmore Ave Ste 175, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 292-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I took my mother to Dr. Bealer for a second opinion after she had seen an Emory doctor. Dr. Bealer was amazingly smart, helpful and correctly diagnosed her after she had been misdiagnosed earlier. She took the time to patiently explain everything and had the latest equipment (which Emory did not have). Also, her technician was excellent and made my mother very comfortable. I will recommend to her to everyone!
About Dr. Laura Bealer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386645190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bealer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bealer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bealer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bealer has seen patients for Stye, Blepharitis and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bealer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bealer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bealer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bealer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bealer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.