Dr. Benedetto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Benedetto, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Benedetto, DO is a Dermatologist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Benedetto works at
Dermatology Associates of Eastern CT622 Hebron Ave Ste 107, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-3376
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been well cared for by Dr. Benedetto.
About Dr. Laura Benedetto, DO
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
