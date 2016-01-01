See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Laura Bertolino, DO

Emergency Medicine
1.0 (1)
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laura Bertolino, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Bertolino works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 612-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Alcohol Withdrawal
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Alcohol Withdrawal

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Laura Bertolino, DO

  • Emergency Medicine
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • 1083975858
Education & Certifications

  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
  • Nova Southeastern University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bertolino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bertolino works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bertolino’s profile.

Dr. Bertolino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertolino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertolino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertolino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

