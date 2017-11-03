See All Pediatricians in McHenry, IL
Dr. Laura Bianconi, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Bianconi, MD

Dr. Laura Bianconi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

Dr. Bianconi works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bianconi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centegra Physician Care
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B310, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 338-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laura Bianconi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578521175
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Akron Childrens Hospital
    Internship
    • Akron Childrens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio Medical College - Toledo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Bianconi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bianconi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bianconi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bianconi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bianconi works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bianconi’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bianconi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bianconi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bianconi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bianconi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

