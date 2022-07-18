Dr. Laura Binkley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Binkley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Binkley, MD
Dr. Laura Binkley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Binkley's Office Locations
Advanced Women's Health of Nashville330 23rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 986-6039
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Binkly is the absolute best! I had some difficulties with pregnancy and Dr. Binkly was very supportive and made sure to always get back to me when I had questions. I honestly can’t say enough about wonderful she is. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Laura Binkley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1942419239
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- Millsaps College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binkley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binkley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binkley has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binkley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Binkley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binkley.
