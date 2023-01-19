Dr. Laura Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Bishop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Bishop, MD
Dr. Laura Bishop, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Bishop works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bishop's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Care Center of Memphis 2 LLC6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 500, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 737-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bishop?
Dr Bishop and her staff are incredible. They are caring and efficient at the same time. I went in with an issue and they did any procedures necessary to get an answer to my problem while I was there. Very quick!
About Dr. Laura Bishop, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1750306858
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Mastodynia and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.