Dr. Laura Bleekrode, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Bleekrode, MD

Dr. Laura Bleekrode, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Bleekrode works at Alpharetta Pediatrics in Roswell, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bleekrode's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alpharetta Pediatrics - Roswell
    1100 Northmeadow Pkwy Ste 108, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 947-4588
  2. 2
    Alpharetta Pediatrics- Cumming Office
    102 Pilgrim Village Dr Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 947-4588

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Constipation
Cough
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Immunization Administration
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Nausea
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Rash
Strep Throat
Stye
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 17, 2022
    My child has Special Needs. Dr Bleekrode is a compassionate and knowledgeable physician. She has provided care for my daughter for more than 5 years.
    G Ospina — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Bleekrode, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407927809
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Bleekrode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleekrode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bleekrode has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bleekrode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleekrode. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleekrode.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleekrode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleekrode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

