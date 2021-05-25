Overview of Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM

Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.



Dr. Bohman works at Podiatry Associates of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH and Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.