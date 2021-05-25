Dr. Bohman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM
Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.
Dr. Bohman works at
Dr. Bohman's Office Locations
-
1
Podiatry Associates of Cincinnati8404 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 474-4450
-
2
Podiatry Associates Cincinnati4357 Ferguson Dr Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 474-4450
-
3
Dba Advanced Pain Solutions8746 Union Centre Blvd, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 474-4450Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Podiatry Associates of Cincinnati Inc.10615 Montgomery Rd Ste 100, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 474-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bohman?
It is a pleasure to go for appointments with Dr. Bohman. I have very sensitive feet and toes and she is always so gentle. She answers all of my questions and I value her opinion.
About Dr. Laura Bohman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1982043295
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohman works at
Dr. Bohman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.