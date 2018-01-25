Dr. Laura Bond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Bond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Bond, MD
Dr. Laura Bond, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Bond works at
Dr. Bond's Office Locations
-
1
Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 460-3996
-
2
Somerset Medical Center110 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (404) 777-9314
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bond?
Dr. Laura Bond & her staff are amazing! Professional, friendly atmosphere, address all questions-concerns, takes their time, clear understanding of one's medical condition, course options of treatment, risk factors & prognosis. Dr. Bond does not let a patient leave until they have all their concerns answered with a clear understanding. Dr. Bond displays a genuine concern for her patients. Anyone who needs Dr. Bond's services will feel very satisfied & confident in their course of treatment.
About Dr. Laura Bond, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1407852726
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr|St Elizabeths Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bond using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bond works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.