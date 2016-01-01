Dr. Bonelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Bonelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Bonelli, MD
Dr. Laura Bonelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Bonelli's Office Locations
Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-4344
Stein Eye Center1807 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-0160
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Laura Bonelli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1861649345
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
