Dr. Laura Bonneau, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Bonneau, MD
Dr. Laura Bonneau, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Bonneau's Office Locations
- 1 530 S Cowley St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 321-6033
- 2 16528 E Desmet Ct Ste A2100, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 944-8960
Providence Orthopedic Specialties820 S McClellan St Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-7100
Providence Holy Family Hospital5633 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 482-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was in and out in just a short period of time and everyone was considerate of my time.
About Dr. Laura Bonneau, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonneau has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonneau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonneau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonneau.
