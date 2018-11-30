Dr. Laura Bookman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bookman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Bookman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Bookman, MD
Dr. Laura Bookman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Bookman works at
Dr. Bookman's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-2904
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've recently started seeing Dr Bookman. I liked her so much that I am having my daughter see her for her first Well Woman exam. Dr Bookman is not for everyone, but she is certainly a great fit for me. She is a "no-nonsense" type of Doctor and I appreciate those types of personalities in Doctors. I prefer a Doctor to be honest, forthright, and up-front with any and all things concerning my health. Dr Bookman does exactly that!
About Dr. Laura Bookman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1780619874
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bookman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bookman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bookman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bookman has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bookman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bookman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bookman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bookman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bookman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.