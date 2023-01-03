Overview

Dr. Laura Born, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Born works at StoneCrest Family Physicians in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.