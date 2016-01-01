Dr. Laura Borthwick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borthwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Borthwick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 938-2976
Dsh Medical Associates1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 118, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 914-2600
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Borthwick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borthwick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borthwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Borthwick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borthwick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borthwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borthwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.