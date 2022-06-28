Dr. Laura Briley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Briley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Briley, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University.
Dr. Briley works at
Locations
Southern Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-2152
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Briley is so sweet and professional. Have been seeing her for 6 years. She saved my life! She is very through and very competent.
About Dr. Laura Briley, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1891994554
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Wake Forest University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briley has seen patients for Hair Loss, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Briley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Briley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.