Dr. Laura Brodzinsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Brodzinsky, MD
Dr. Laura Brodzinsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Brodzinsky works at
Dr. Brodzinsky's Office Locations
Stanford Obstetrics Clinic770 Welch Rd Ste 201, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 498-4069
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Brodzinsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1073655072
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodzinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodzinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodzinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodzinsky has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodzinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodzinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodzinsky.
Dr. Brodzinsky accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.