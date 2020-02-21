See All Pediatricians in Encino, CA
Dr. Laura Bruckner, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Bruckner, MD

Dr. Laura Bruckner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Dr. Bruckner works at Balboa Pediatrics in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bruckner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Balboa Pediatrics
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 326, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 789-8775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cellulitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Thyroid Screening
Cellulitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Thyroid Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laura Bruckner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013097922
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Bruckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruckner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruckner works at Balboa Pediatrics in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bruckner’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruckner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruckner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

