Dr. Laura Bruckner, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Bruckner, MD
Dr. Laura Bruckner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Dr. Bruckner's Office Locations
Balboa Pediatrics5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 326, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 789-8775
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been taking my 17 and 18 year old boys to Laura since the day they were born. My older son had/has major health issues and she has always, always been to the point, yet very compassionate regarding any situation. She is extremely knowledgeable on even the smallest unusual conditions. She knows how to talk to kids directly and frankly, while speaking their "toddler or teen language". She asks about things at home, school, and life in general to get a well rounded idea of who that child is, while physically treating them for whatever illnesses, or general check ups. She is positively motivating, and explains herself clearly when diagnosing, helping kids to understand why they should and how they should take care of their body's, and when they were too young, she explained everything clearly to me. I could never ask for a better doctor, and sadly, they are young men, now my boys are going to have to find an adult primary care doc. Laura and her staff ae the BEST!!!
About Dr. Laura Bruckner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013097922
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruckner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruckner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruckner speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruckner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruckner.
