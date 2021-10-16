Overview

Dr. Laura Buccheri-Zappi, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from Catholic Faculty Med Campinas and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Buccheri-Zappi works at Zappi & Buccheri-Zappi Clinical & Cosmetic Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.