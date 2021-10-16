Dr. Laura Buccheri-Zappi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buccheri-Zappi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Buccheri-Zappi, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Buccheri-Zappi, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from Catholic Faculty Med Campinas and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Buccheri-Zappi works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Eugene G. Zappi MD PC21 E 87th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 410-5004Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buccheri-Zappi?
Had a series of treatments. Dr. Sappy was very professional, friendly, and informative.
About Dr. Laura Buccheri-Zappi, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1275689333
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- New York University
- Catholic Faculty Med Campinas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buccheri-Zappi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buccheri-Zappi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buccheri-Zappi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buccheri-Zappi works at
Dr. Buccheri-Zappi has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buccheri-Zappi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buccheri-Zappi speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Buccheri-Zappi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buccheri-Zappi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buccheri-Zappi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buccheri-Zappi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.