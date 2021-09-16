Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Buckley, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Buckley, MD
Dr. Laura Buckley, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ.
Dr. Buckley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Buckley's Office Locations
-
1
Princeton Medicine Physicians5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 300, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-7272
-
2
Urology Group of Princeton PA281 Witherspoon St Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 497-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buckley?
I just had my first visit and I am completely happy with how attentive Dr Buckley is. She listened to my complaints and I now have a plan to help me to breath better. She explained Everything thoroughly so I understood the difference of the diseases and her step by step treatment. I feel hopeful something I have not felt in a long time.
About Dr. Laura Buckley, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1770745416
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckley works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.