Dr. Laura Carbone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carbone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Carbone, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Carbone, MD
Dr. Laura Carbone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Carbone works at
Dr. Carbone's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Augusta University Medical Center1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
-
3
Augusta University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carbone?
She is the BEST doctor I have ever seen. With multiple ailments I have seen many docs. She listens, asks questions and her follow up is outstanding.
About Dr. Laura Carbone, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- Female
- 1639136435
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carbone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carbone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carbone using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carbone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carbone works at
Dr. Carbone has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carbone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.