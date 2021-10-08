Overview of Dr. Laura Carinci, MD

Dr. Laura Carinci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Carinci works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.