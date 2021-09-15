Dr. Laura Carothers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Carothers, DO
Overview of Dr. Laura Carothers, DO
Dr. Laura Carothers, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Carothers' Office Locations
One Medical Seniors - Recker5916 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (602) 346-7065Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A very personable and caring doctor. She is not in a rush and is very thorough.
About Dr. Laura Carothers, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mich St U Affil Hosp
- Lansing Genl Hosp
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carothers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carothers.
