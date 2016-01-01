Dr. Laura Carrasco, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Carrasco, DDS
Overview
Dr. Laura Carrasco, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Davenport, FL.
Dr. Carrasco works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Davenport7551 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL 33896 Directions (321) 722-7493
-
2
Town Center Dentistry3425 Grant Ave Ste A, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 943-4508
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrasco?
About Dr. Laura Carrasco, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1053920785
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrasco accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carrasco using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrasco works at
Dr. Carrasco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.