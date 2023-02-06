Overview of Dr. Laura Cauthen, MD

Dr. Laura Cauthen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Cauthen works at Unified Premier Womens Care LLC in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.