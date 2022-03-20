Dr. Laura Champagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Champagne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Champagne, MD
Dr. Laura Champagne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Champagne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Champagne's Office Locations
-
1
Champagne Psychiatry Pllc10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 210, Spring, TX 77382 Directions (281) 973-0274
-
2
Texans Toxicology Laboratory LLC25319 Interstate 45 Ste 101, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 973-0274
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American National
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MHealth Insured
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Office of Group Benefits
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Special Needs Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Champagne?
My NP is the best and changed my life! I’m finally living again! Thank you!
About Dr. Laura Champagne, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992758684
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champagne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champagne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champagne works at
Dr. Champagne has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champagne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Champagne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champagne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.