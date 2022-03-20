See All Psychiatrists in Spring, TX
Dr. Laura Champagne, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (51)
Map Pin Small Spring, TX
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Champagne, MD

Dr. Laura Champagne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Champagne works at Champagne Psychiatry Pllc in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Champagne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Champagne Psychiatry Pllc
    10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 210, Spring, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 973-0274
  2. 2
    Texans Toxicology Laboratory LLC
    25319 Interstate 45 Ste 101, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 973-0274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

    Aetna
    American National
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Bankers Life and Casualty
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Boon-Chapman
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Freedom Health
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Guardian
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Meritain Health
    MHealth Insured
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    Office of Group Benefits
    Peach State Health Plan
    PHCS
    Sierra Choice
    Special Needs Plan
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Sterling Life Insurance Company
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Univera Healthcare
    Universal American
    Universal Health Network
    Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 20, 2022
    My NP is the best and changed my life! I’m finally living again! Thank you!
    M. Quiroga — Mar 20, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Champagne, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992758684
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Champagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Champagne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Champagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Champagne works at Champagne Psychiatry Pllc in Spring, TX. View the full address on Dr. Champagne’s profile.

    Dr. Champagne has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champagne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Champagne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champagne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

