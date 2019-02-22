Overview

Dr. Laura Chang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Dorchester, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

