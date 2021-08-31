Dr. Laura Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, CA.

Locations
Glendale - Verdugo Hills Dermatology1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 304, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-3588
Glendale - South1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 246-4936
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see doctor Chang for my rushes. She's super nice and kind. Very professional with care. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Laura Chang, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Romanian and Spanish
- 1821225467
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Romanian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.