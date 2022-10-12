Dr. Chauvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Chauvin, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Chauvin, MD
Dr. Laura Chauvin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with St. James Parish Hospital and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Bayou Oncology Specialists608 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4346
Thibodaux Regional Health System602 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4346
Hospital Affiliations
- St. James Parish Hospital
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My mother entered the hospital with a blood count under 5. Dr. Chauvin was very professional and super knowledgeable. Her dedication to understanding how the body functions brought great comfort to my family. She is not from South Louisiana, but we wanted medical care, not a companion. Thank you Dr. Chauvin!
About Dr. Laura Chauvin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497753842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
