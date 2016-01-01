Dr. Laura Chee, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Chee, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Chee, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in New York, NY.
Dr. Chee works at
Locations
-
1
Expert Dental PC110 E 40th St Rm 104, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 235-1440Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Chee, DMD
- Prosthodontics
- English
- 1013565266
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chee accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chee works at
Dr. Chee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.