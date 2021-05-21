Dr. Clifton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Clifton, MD
Overview
Dr. Laura Clifton, MD is a Dermatologist in Madison, WI.
Dr. Clifton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dean Care752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 824-4000
-
2
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group1626 Tuttle St, Baraboo, WI 53913 Directions (608) 355-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clifton?
Dr. Clifton is awesome. Easy to talk to and thorough. Great follow up from testing.
About Dr. Laura Clifton, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1932527454
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clifton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clifton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clifton works at
Dr. Clifton has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clifton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Clifton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clifton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clifton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clifton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.