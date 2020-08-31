See All Dermatologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Laura Corsini, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Laura Corsini, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Corsini works at Alexandria Associates In Dermatology in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Wayne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandria Associates in Dermatology.
    1900 N Beauregard St Ste 110, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 212-7546
  2. 2
    744 W Lancaster Ave Ste 230, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 447-1813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Infection
Acne
Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Acne
Dermatitis

Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2020
    I had so many dermatologist in my life (in the US, Europe and Middle East) and I never met a more dedicated and thoughtful doctor as Dr. Laura Corsini. She truly goes above-and-beyond in everything, timely and effective communication, listening and attention, well-though advice and overall compassion. I feel so blessed to have her in my life. She is now in Alexandria Associates in Dermatology in Virginia, but I will only see her anywhere she goes because I know for a fact she truly cares and wants the best for her patients.
    J. Alm — Aug 31, 2020
    About Dr. Laura Corsini, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376957563
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corsini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corsini has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corsini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Corsini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corsini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corsini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corsini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

