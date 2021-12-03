Overview

Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Coudrey works at Premiere Cardiology in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.