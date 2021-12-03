Dr. Coudrey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Coudrey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Premiere Cardiology Pllc307 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 366-4333
Premiere Cardiology1916 Union Blvd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (718) 354-8300
Smith Haven Pediatrics269 E Main St Bldg D, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 366-4333
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-2290
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Coudrey was thoughtful and sincere in her care for me. She made me feel like I was her most important patient. It was refreshing to see the interest she showed me as a new patient. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a good cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- SUNY - Stonybrook
- Winthrop
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
