Overview of Dr. Laura Cozzi, MD

Dr. Laura Cozzi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Cozzi works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Addison, IL and Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.