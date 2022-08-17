Overview

Dr. Laura Crafton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Crafton works at Victoria Community Health Center in Victoria, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX and Andalusia, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.