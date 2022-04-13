Dr. Laura Crain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Crain, MD
Dr. Laura Crain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Mellominds Psychiatry Pllc264 Beacon St Fl 6, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 867-0343
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-5600
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Several years ago Dr. Crain got me through a very deep depression when I was at my lowest of lows. She is incredibly intelligent, intuitive and has good instincts. It did take me some time to establish a good rapport with her but now I value our visits. She isn't someone who is going to hold your hand and baby you but I appreciate that about her and I found that is the kind of therapist that I needed.
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Crain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crain accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Crain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.