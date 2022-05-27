Overview of Dr. Laura Cummings, MD

Dr. Laura Cummings, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Cummings works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Osteopenia and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.