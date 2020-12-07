Dr. Laura D'Addese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Addese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura D'Addese, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute1150 N 35th Ave Ste 490, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1205Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
First of all....she is aging in the reverse as on first sight, I thought her too young to be my daughter's doctor. I was impressed by Dr. D'Addese's breath of knowledge; converting medical jargon into layman's terms; and her successful attempt at bonding with my daughter. She is further supported by an amazing office team. They were professional and personable. After a few minutes, my daughter was happily interacting and exploring the office due to how comfortable she was made to feel. A doctor's visit - no matter how routine or complexed the situation, is rarely where one wants to be; but I feel encouraged to know that I get competence and heart from Dr. D'Addese and her team, and I’m sure you will as well.
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Female
- 1366704405
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital|Great Ormand Street Hospital For Sick Children
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. D'Addese speaks Italian and Spanish.
